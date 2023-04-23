Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up about 1.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $96.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.