Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$23.86 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5729013 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at C$128,284.73. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

