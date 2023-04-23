Cannell & Co. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 412,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

