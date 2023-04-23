Cannell & Co. Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

