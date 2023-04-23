Cannell & Co. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

