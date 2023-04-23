Cannell & Co. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.