Carlson Capital Management Buys 95,416 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.31. 2,879,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

