Carlson Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 169,938 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 168,361 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,658,000 after buying an additional 53,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 179,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

