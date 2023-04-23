Carlson Capital Management Has $15.10 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.59. 391,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,607. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

