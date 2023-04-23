Carlson Capital Management Has $435,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,810,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202,464. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.