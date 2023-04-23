Carlson Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.08. 545,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.