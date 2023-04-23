Carlson Capital Management Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after purchasing an additional 525,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after buying an additional 240,698 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after buying an additional 447,554 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 3,912,942 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 1,067,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.