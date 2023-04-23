Carlson Capital Management Sells 3,644 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 340,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

