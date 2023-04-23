Carlson Capital Management Sells 508 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Target by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

