Carlson Capital Management Sells 78 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $252.81. 2,447,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,897. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.16. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

