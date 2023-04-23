CBET Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.77 Million (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CBET Token has a total market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

