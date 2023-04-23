CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $205.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDW. Bank of America lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Shares of CDW opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average is $186.26. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

