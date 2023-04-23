Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

