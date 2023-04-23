Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 271.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

