Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 3.1% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

