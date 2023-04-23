Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 27,410 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

