Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Cannell & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 2.4% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Chesapeake Energy worth $66,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after buying an additional 311,984 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHK opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

