China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,382,300 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 29,101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Hongqiao Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHHQF opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.