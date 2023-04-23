Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,888.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,800.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,629.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,552.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,816.70.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

