CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

CIX opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.13.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$620.30 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.3289474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

