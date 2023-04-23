Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 20,861,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.