Citigroup Trims Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Target Price to $1.30

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup to $1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.7 %
QRTEA stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after buying an additional 490,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
