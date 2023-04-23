Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Sold by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

CZWI stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.