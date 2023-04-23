CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,863,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,253,000 after acquiring an additional 543,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

