CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.37 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $141.37 million and $1.05 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

