Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.61) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,006.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

