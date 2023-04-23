Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $39.89 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Compound has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.89 or 0.00144175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $297.08 million and $17.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00069788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039635 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,618 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,446,617.51949931 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.86300035 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $17,679,341.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

