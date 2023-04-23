Conflux Tops 1-Day Volume of $119.70 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $807.29 million and $119.70 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,765.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00315476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00568494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00071181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00434333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,785,743,398 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,785,479,547.3867855 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29142403 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $119,991,658.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

