Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $71,398.84 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

