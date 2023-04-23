Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts 2.65% 4.27% 0.81% Iron Mountain 10.91% 79.49% 3.25%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain pays out 130.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Iron Mountain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $669.59 million 0.37 $17.76 million ($0.12) -31.58 Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.08 $556.98 million $1.90 28.37

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iron Mountain 0 1 3 0 2.75

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 172.65%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc. engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business. The North American Records & Information Management Business segment offers record management, destruction, and fulfillment services throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American Data Management Business segment handles data protection and recovery, server and computer backup services, and safeguarding of electronic and physical media in the U.S. and Canada. The Western European Business segment offers records management, data protection and recovery services, and document management solutions throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. The Other International Business segment offers storage and information management services throughout the remaining European countries, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Global Data Center Business segment p

