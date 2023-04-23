Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

