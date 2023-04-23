Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $10.71 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.71 or 0.00039027 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.07 billion and $85.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

