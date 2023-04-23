Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $506.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $591.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

