Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $39.36.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

