Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.37 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $71.37 million and $13.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011509 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

