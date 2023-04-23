CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.