Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 522,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 399,825 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 27,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.46 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

