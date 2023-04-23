Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,488 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,775,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2,783.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 406,539 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CYXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

About Cyxtera Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

