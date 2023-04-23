Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

