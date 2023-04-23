Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $300,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVDA stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $281.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

