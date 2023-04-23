Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.