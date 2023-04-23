Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.25% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ALPS stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:ALPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 49.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

