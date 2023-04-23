Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $232,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,535,000 after buying an additional 86,648 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.89. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $239.50.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.72 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.68%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,128 shares of company stock worth $1,643,814. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

