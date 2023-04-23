Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,647,450 Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,647,450 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 2.94% of Remark worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Remark to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

