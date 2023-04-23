Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 343,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.80 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

