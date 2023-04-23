CX Institutional Acquires 77 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $471.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.94 and a 200 day moving average of $491.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

